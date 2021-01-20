WASHINGTON - Inauguration Day is always historic, but this time it's for much different reasons, amid unrest and a global pandemic.
Washington, D.C. is heavily secured by National Guard troops, and you won't see the normal crowds.
People were asked to stay home to watch the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The days leading up to Wednesday have been quiet so far, after the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6.
WFMZ'S Bo Koltnow is in Washington with a look at morning preparations.