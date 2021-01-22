WASHINGTON (AP) — After President Joe Biden's inauguration went off with only a handful of minor arrests and incidents, more than 15,000 National Guard members are preparing to leave Washington, D.C., and head home.
The National Guard Bureau said Thursday that of the nearly 26,000 Guard troops deployed to D.C. for the inaugural, just 10,600 remain on duty. The bureau said the Guard is helping states with coordination and the logistics so that troops can get home.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post and Politico reported that hundreds of Guard troops were forced out of areas of the Capitol they had been using for rest breaks and were relocated to a nearby garage. Photos of the troops in the garage drew outrage from lawmakers.
"I can't believe that the same brave servicemembers we've been asking to protect our Capitol and our Constitution these last two weeks would be unceremoniously ordered to vacate the building," Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, tweeted.
Duckworth and other lawmakers were quick to intervene and get the guard members back into the Capitol for the night.
"Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight," she tweeted. "I'll keep checking to make sure they are."
I meant ASAP when I said it. Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight. I’ll keep checking to make sure they are.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021
"We honestly just feel betrayed," one guardsman told Politico. "After everything went seamlessly, we were deemed useless and banished to a corner of a parking garage."
Both Duckworth and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema are among the lawmakers who offered the use of their offices to house the troops.
My office is available; the Guard is welcome to it. There is plenty of space in the US Capitol for the men and women keeping us safe. https://t.co/YAUMnRdOrt— Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) January 22, 2021
After midnight, Duckworth tweeted an update: "Troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed."
Update: Troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 22, 2021
Politico reported that they had been allowed back into the Capitol.
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican who represents several Pennsylvania counties, including Berks and Schuylkill, showed his appreciation to the troops for their service by delivering pizzas.
Today, my staff and I took the time to buy and distribute pizzas to dozens of national guardsmen, mainly from Pennsylvania, under the command of Lieutenant and State Rep. Joe Kerwin. We always want to support our men and women in the military. pic.twitter.com/gsW7GkLtMa— Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) January 19, 2021
Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, poured into D.C. by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting.
Military aircraft crowded the runways at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, carrying Guard members into the region in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Guard forces were scattered around the city, helping to secure the Capitol, monuments, Metro entrances and the perimeter of central D.C., which was largely locked down for several days leading up to Wednesday's inaugural ceremony.
The U.S. Secret Service announced that the special security event for the inauguration officially ended at noon Thursday.
The Guard said that it may take several days to make all the arrangements to return the 15,000 home, but it should be complete in five to 10 days. Guard members will have to turn in equipment, make travel plans and go through COVID-19 screening.
Some local law enforcement agencies have asked for continued assistance from the Guard, so roughly 7,000 troops are expected to stay in the region through the end of the month.