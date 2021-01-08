There was growing talk in Washington Thursday of impeaching President Trump a second time or invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from the Oval Office.
The president then released a video on Twitter Thursday night, rebuking the riot on Capitol Hill and acknowledging his defeat in the election.
"To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country," Trump said in the video.
There are mixed emotions following the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Some still support the president, while others are pushing to invoke the 25th Amendment. Section 4 of the amendment says if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet vote that the president is unable to fulfill his duties, the VP becomes acting president.
"We are in a very difficult place in our country, as long as Donald Trump still sits in the White House," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pennsylvania representatives are joining the push, including U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Reps. Madeleine Dean and Chrissy Houlahan.
"It is self-evident that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," Casey said Thursday in a statement.
The idea is being supported across party lines.
"The president has become unmoored, not just from his duty nor even his oath, but from reality itself," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois).
With less than 2 weeks until Joe Biden's inauguration, people in Trump's administration are turning the tide, some even resigning.
"I can't do it, I can't stay. Those who choose to stay, and I have talked to a couple of them, are choosing to stay because they are concerned that the president might put someone in to replace them who could make things even worse," said Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff who resigned Thursday as special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland.
But many people are still supporting the president, saying this week's events should not reflect his supporters as a whole.
"It's a tragedy that a few people broke the basic bonds of trust that existed, when there were a million people who actually followed the rules and didn't do something stupid," said Richard Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government.
Many people also say the way to avoid any violence or another tragedy as a whole is to let the president finish out his term.