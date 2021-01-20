Tuesday marked President Donald Trump's final day in office before the official swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden.
In the final hours of his presidency, early Wednesday morning, Trump released current and former members of his administration from their ethics pledge, which included a five-year ban on lobbying their former agencies. It's a reversal of one of his first executive orders as president, as part of his campaign to "drain the swamp."
It capped off a night of pardons and a final video message.
"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," Trump said.
Tuesday was a busy day for the 45th president, making final calls and holding some last-minute meetings, but Trump left time to acknowledge his administration's accomplishments over the past 4 years.
"We built the greatest economy in the history of the world," he said.
In his final hours, Trump issued a list of 73 pardons and 70 commutations, keeping with a longstanding presidential tradition.
Many recipients on the list were people the president expects to enjoy relationships with after he leaves office -- Steve Bannon, rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, and the former mayor of Detroit are among those listed.
President Trump in his final farewell also made sure to wish his successor well, despite not mentioning Biden's name nor attending his inauguration.
"We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck. A very important word," Trump said.
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be inaugurated at noon Wednesday.
Vice President Pence is expected to stay in Washington to attend the inauguration.
Trump and the first lady are expected to depart the White House at 8 a.m. to head to Joint Base Andrews. He'll have his own send-off event there in Maryland early in the morning before making his way to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.