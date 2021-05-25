Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis. His death sparked a national movement for change.
Floyd died after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck as he was being arrested outside a convenience store.
Chauvin was convicted in April of murder, following protests around the country.
Now, activists fight for new national policing standards.
Locally, Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley has teamed up with other organizations to tackle the subject.
They say they won't stop saying Floyd's name or pushing for change, though they say no events are planned for Tuesday so as not to take away from last year's murder.
The NAACP Bucks County planned a memorial vigil Tuesday night for George Floyd, and a call to action on the Old Courthouse Lawn in Doylestown. Organizers say it'll be a way for those to come together to ensure the wellbeing of Black communities and to call for an end to police brutality.
Meanwhile, President Biden is pushing for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which the House passed in March.
It's still being negotiated in the Senate.
"We're making good progress, hopeful progress, but we still have some work, a lot of work to do," said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey.
At issue are the standard for charging police officers with crimes and a provision to end qualified immunity so police officers can be sued in court.
Republicans and Democrats are hoping for a bipartisan compromise.