Health officials are mixed over whether there will be a fourth surge of the coronavirus here in the U.S.
Spring has sprung, meaning people are hoping to travel and party more now that COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.
"I know that people see the light at the end of the tunnel and they should not confuse that with being done," said Andy Slavitt, senior White House advisor for COVID response.
Over the last year, we've seen multiple surges of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Medical experts have warned before, and are warning again, that the pandemic is still in full force.
About 55,000 new cases were reported every day in the U.S. over the past week, but with vaccines going into arms, officials are torn as to whether or not we'll actually see another surge.
"We're talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population, so there's enough of a backstop here that I don't think you're going to see a fourth surge," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member, on CBS' "Face the Nation." "I think what you could see is a plateauing for a period of time."
Others are worried. They'll be watching over the coming weeks as people are partying down in Florida for spring break and travel in the U.S. is on the rise.
"History has shown us, when you have that plateauing, that's usually the forerunner of another surge. We've actually seen that in the European Union," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, on NBC's "Today Show."
Vaccinations will continue to remain on the forefront.
"We have about 70% of seniors vaccinated now, and we have about one-third of adults that have had their first shot, and that still leaves a good bit to go so we're not there," Slavitt said.
Fully vaccinated adults remain in the minority, and while numbers aren't as high, many are still infected.
Officials are hoping people will remain cautious through the spring time.