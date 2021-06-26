SOUTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Rescuers worked for about a half-hour Saturday to remove a driver from a vehicle stuck in a Chester County home.
Fire crews responded to the 1400 block of Harmonyville Road, South Coventry Township around noon.
Crews found a sport utility vehicle completely lodged in the house when they arrived at the scene.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
State Police and North Coventry Police were also at the scene.
A neighbor said she saw a chase involving state police troopers and the vehicle in the house leading up to the crash. She also told a 69 News crew at the scene no one currently lives in the house.
Police have yet to release any details about the incident.
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for more on this developing story.