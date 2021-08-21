ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Hundreds of people from across the area stopped at Coca Cola Park today as part of the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Lehigh Valley.
The American Cancer Society collaborated with Relay For Life of the Greater Saucon Bethlehem Area, Relay For Life of Lehigh Valley East, Relay For Life of Lehigh Valley West.
"It's really heartwarming," said cancer survivor Stephanie Babinski.
Babinski has been relaying for the last 10 years with her family, first as a volunteer, then when she worked with the American Cancer Society, but Saturday afternoon it is her first time as a cancer survivor.
"You never think it's going to happen to you, so I never thought I would get cancer," said Babinski.
Babinski is among nearly 80 cancer survivors stepping to the plate at Coca Cola Park as part of the Relay for Life of Lehigh Valley, rallying behind others who are going down the path she once traveled.
"It's awesome we missed it last year, we couldn't have it last year, so it's really nice to see everybody back out," said Babinski.
A few steps away is Debbie Vroom, another cancer survivor herself, whose husband ended up losing his battle with her right by his side the whole time.
"As a caregiver, you're trying to keep your loved one happy, comfortable, but in the meantime, you yourself need someone to come talk to you," said Vroom.
From a car show, to vendors, to a quick hot air balloon trip hundreds are coming together, supporting those in the fights of their lives, while also honoring those we have lost, who will never be forgotten.
"To see hundreds of people in here, the survivor lap as it went through, we must've had 80 survivors walk the lap and tell us how many years they've been cancer free, it's a beautiful, beautiful thing," said Paula Lynch, Relay for Life of Lehigh Valley administrative coordinator.