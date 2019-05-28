Wanted by Police

Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:53 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:53 PM EDT

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle after a load of used carpeting was left behind a township municipal building Monday morning.

Somebody left the carpeting behind the Richland Township Municipal Building around 11 a.m. The area is typically used for leaves and limb drop off.

The vehicle is a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab with silver wheels and silver running boards. 

It has a folding Tonneau type bed cover. There is some type of decal in the center of the rear window and the vehicle has a hitch on the back of the truck.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Allentown, PA 18102

68°F

Few Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 40%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

News
18 best states for summer road trips
iStock / Bosca78

18 best states for summer road trips

Berks
Exeter Township Memorial Day parade and ceremony
69 News

Exeter Township Memorial Day parade and ceremony

CNN National
Memorial Day by the numbers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Memorial Day by the numbers

Freddy Awards
Photos: More Freddy Awards dress rehearsal
Photo: Dave Dabour

Photos: More Freddy Awards dress rehearsal