Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building

Richland Township Police Courtesy Richland Township Police

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle after a load of used carpeting was left behind a township municipal building Monday morning.

Somebody left the carpeting behind the Richland Township Municipal Building around 11 a.m. The area is typically used for leaves and limb drop off.

The vehicle is a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab with silver wheels and silver running boards.

It has a folding Tonneau type bed cover. There is some type of decal in the center of the rear window and the vehicle has a hitch on the back of the truck.