Warren County senior center honors veterans

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Veterans took center stage at a special event held at a Warren County, New Jersey senior living center.

The Lopatcong Care Center on Red School Lane in Phillipsburg held a special ceremony for veterans Wednesday.

Workers said the ceremony hit close to home for many, including the employees.

"My dad was in the Navy, Cindy's whole family was in the Marines and Navy and I have another gal who works for me, her whole family were Marines. So, it's nice we're all able to be a part of it, it's one big happy family," said Jayne Neffue, Director of Guest Services and Recreation at Lopatcong Care Center.

The center has a Veterans Club. Members get together once a month. About 25 people at the center served in the military.

The veteran's ceremony was the first event held on the facility's newly refurbished patio.

