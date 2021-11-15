President Joe Biden is signing the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday. The money will go towards upgrading the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports, and other transportation systems. Find out how the federal funds will be distributed to fix the Lehigh Valley's infrastructure, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Easton! The city's Winter Village is back for 2021 and kicks off later this week. Tonight, we'll take you live to Centre Square, where crews are getting everything ready, so folks can enjoy holiday magic this season.

