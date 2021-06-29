Allentown Councilwoman Cecilia "Ce-Ce" Gerlach is now facing criminal charges in a case involving her work as a homeless caseworker and a runaway teen. The Lehigh County district attorney's office has charged the former Allentown mayoral candidate with child endangerment and failure to report suspected child abuse. Find out more about the investigation and allegations against Gerlach, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also tonight, if you're catching a cold, you're not the only one. Be sure to catch a full report at 5:00 on the high rate of common colds this summer season.

