Carol Birks can remove the word “acting” from her title. She’s landed the permanent job of superintendent in the Allentown School District. A 7-2 vote from the school board last night sealed the deal. Birks has been acting superintendent since October 2022, following the departure of John Stanford. Some critics have said the process of selecting a permanent leader for the district was not transparent and lacked community inclusion. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow talked to Birks about those criticisms, and about her plan for the district, moving forward. Look for his full report at 5:00.
Also:
Does a diabetes drug also have a future as weight loss drug? Our Health Beat report takes a look.