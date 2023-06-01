Allentown police are cracking down on loud residents. Officers will now be going around town, making sure people are aware of the city's sound ordinances. It comes after police received complaints about noisy neighbors. Find out how the effort is expected to help quality of life, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the family of a Temple University Police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty is now suing the alleged killer's family. Learn more about the lawsuit, tonight at 5:00.