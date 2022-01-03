Matt Tuerk began his first day as Allentown's new mayor on Monday. He started meeting with city employees early in the morning, before his swearing-in ceremony. Find out who all he greeted and hear some last words from former Mayor Ray O'Connell, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court has overturned a Lehigh County Court ruling regarding whether undated mail-in ballots in November's Lehigh County judge's race should be counted. Tonight at 5:00, we'll have more on what this latest outcome means for the race.

