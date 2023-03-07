Lehigh Valley Health Network is condemning what it calls "despicable behavior" on the part of a ransomware group. LVHN says the group, called BlackCat, has published pictures of LVHN cancer patients, along with personal documents, to the dark web. LVHN announced last month that it had been targeted by the group, which has ties to Russia. At that time LVHN said it would not pay the ransom demanded by the group in order to get its data back. The health network said it will provide notices as required to those patients whose information was involved.

