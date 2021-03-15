...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT...
* AFFECTED AREAS...Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and
southeastern Pennsylvania. Also, most of New Jersey, all of
Delaware, and parts of eastern Maryland.
* TIMING...Through late this afternoon.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 10 to 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Highs today ranging from the upper 30s to the
middle 40s.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds, very dry air and very dry fuels will
combine to create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative
humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out
of control and become difficult to contain.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.
&&