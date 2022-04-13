Authorities in New York City have nabbed the man they believe opened fire on a Brooklyn subway Tuesday morning, injuring multiple people. After an hours-long manhunt, officers arrested Frank James, 62, and charged him with a federal terrorism offense. Look for the latest in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, we'll introduce you to a Lehigh County woman with a unique talent, unlike anything you've ever seen - or heard - before. Let's just say she can really give chickens something to cluck about.

