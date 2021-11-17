Authorities investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh Valley mansion on Tuesday now say a group of investors that created a new LLC is the latest owner of the home. Be sure to catch 69 News at 5:00 for a live update, including how two firefighters injured in the blaze are doing.
Also, a brand new road will be built to run along the side of the Lehigh River in Allentown, thanks to a financial boost for part of the city's waterfront redevelopment project. Tonight at 5:00, learn more about what residents can soon expect to see along the waterfront.