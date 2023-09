We now know the official identities of the victims of last week's North Catasauqua double homicide. Authorities have identified them as a 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl. An obituary describes them as mother and daughter. Authorities are also providing an update today on their investigation. Look for the latest in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, we'll show you an inside look at "visual poems," a new exhibit at the Allentown Art Haus this fall.