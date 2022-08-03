Neighbors in a Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County apartment complex are shaken up after a woman was allegedly assaulted by two men there last weekend. Authorities say she was jumped and beaten when she got out of her car in the parking lot. Hear more from neighbors and get the latest on the search for the suspects, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, we'll have more on ArtsQuest getting the green light to knock down the old Banana Factory in Bethlehem and turn the site into a new cultural center.

