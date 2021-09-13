The new school year in the Lehigh Valley just got started, but classrooms in a Bethlehem elementary school are empty once again. This, after a dozen COVID-19 cases were reported at the school. Hear more on the superintendent's decision to go back to remote learning, and how long it could last, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, it's now easier for people who are disabled to enjoy fishing and other water-based activities in Northampton County. Join us at 5:00 as we check out new wheelchair-adaptive piers at Minsi Lake.

