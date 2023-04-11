An assistant principal in the Bethlehem Area School District says the superintendent assaulted him at a football game last fall. Now Antonio Traca, assistant principal at Liberty High School, is suing the district and Superintendent Joseph Roy over the alleged incident in October. Traca claims Roy's alleged actions are part of a larger reputation of violent and intimidating behavior. Roy has previously denied any allegations, calling them "unfounded." A statement from the school board calls the lawsuit "frivolous." We'll have more on 69 News at 5:00.

Plus, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has made good on a promise to veto a tax break for a controversial development project.