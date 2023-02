Trial is over for a Northampton County man who was accused of fatally shooting his neighbor. A jury has acquitted Joshua Leone of Bethlehem Township of all charges in the death of Kenneth Pickell.

Hear reaction to the verdict, in a live report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the PPL Center won't be the only major entertainment venue in downtown Allentown anymore. Learn more about a new hotel and music space coming to Hamilton Street, tonight at 5:00.