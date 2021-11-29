The latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, has the U.S. and nations around the world on high alert. The World Health Organization says the risk is "very high," and is warning of "severe consequences." Learn more about what U.S. President Joe Biden and state officials are saying about omicron, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, Cyber Monday has been looking more like 'Cyber Weekend' at an Amazon warehouse in the Lehigh Valley. Find out which items holiday shoppers are getting big deals on, and just how busy Amazon workers are, tonight at 5:00.