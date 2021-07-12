Voting law battles heat up

President Joe Biden will stop in Philadelphia Tuesday to give a speech on voting rights. This after a number of states, led by Republican legislatures, have passed new voting laws. Democrats, including President Biden, have howled, calling them a return to Jim Crow while Republicans have called them long overdue, common-sense measures. What's really going on though? WFMZ's Brian Sheehan will get some explanation for tonight at 5.

And did you know there has been something missing from atop Allentown's Soldiers and Sailors Monument for the past two years? Here's a hint - it's an American icon. And it will return tomorrow. WFMZ's Jaccii Farris will have the tale of the tails tonight at 5.

