President Joe Biden is meeting today with a bipartisan group of lawmakers in his push for Capitol Hill to help shape his massive infrastructure plan. He's hoping he can use state reports about road and bridge repairs to show that his plan would help lawmakers' constituents. Hear what some local elected officials have to say about it all, tonight at 5:00.
Also at 5:00, go on a ride-along with local mobile COVID-19 vaccine units, as nurses make house calls to give vulnerable people in the area their COVID-19 shots.