People in Britain and across the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty died today at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to Buckingham Palace. Tonight on 69 News at 5:00, we'll take a look back at the queen's 70-year reign as the country's longest-serving monarch.

Also at 5:00, the head of St. Luke's University Health Network speaks to us about why it is not yet "strongly endorsing" updated COVID-19 booster shots.