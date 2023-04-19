The American Lung Association has released its 2023 "State of the Air" report. It’s a mixed bag for the Lehigh Valley region. The report says there’s been some improvement in the category of ozone smog, but things have worsened in another area that pertains to pollution. We’ll break it down for you in a live report on 69 News at 5:00.

Plus: how doctors are using a very targeted, missile-like therapy to destroy the tiniest of cancer cells.