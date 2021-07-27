People across the country are being advised to wear masks indoors again, even if those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC reversed its mask guidance today, amid a recent surge of coronavirus cases in parts of the U.S. Learn more about the latest changes in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, the U.S. House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection is holding its first hearing today. U.S. Capitol Police and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police are giving their own accounts of the chaos that erupted that day. Hear more from them, tonight at 5:00.