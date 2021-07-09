The CDC now says children and teachers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 won't need to wear masks inside schools. Federal health regulators announced new guidelines on Friday. Find out what other changes the CDC says schools can make when the new schoolyear starts up this fall, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, new life is being breathed into a historic landmark in downtown Allentown. The Americus Hotel is welcoming back visitors after being closed for more than a decade. We'll take you on a tour of the property.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.