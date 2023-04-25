Four people are facing charges in what investigators call a reported hate crime against a Lehigh University student. The incident happened on Saturday, April 15. The Northampton County district attorney says the victim, a Black male, was the target of a racial slur that was yelled from a passing vehicle near Packer Avenue and Webster Street. That set off a chain of events that ended with the victim locked inside a room in a residence hall on campus, with the suspects outside, banging on the door. One of them, officials say, had a gun. We'll have the latest in a live report on 69 News at 5:00.

Plus: Allentown's mayor is addressing concerns about parking citations being handed out during a church's food distribution event.