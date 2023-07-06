There are those who can't get enough of the ear-shattering booms and bangs that accompany Fourth of July fireworks. And then there are those dismayed by the liberties taken by certain noise-makers who have no qualms about setting off their goodies in residential areas well into the night. For those in the latter category, Allentown's mayor says… he hears you. He re-Tweeted a video from our own Grace Griffaton, showing fireworks going off in nearly every direction Tuesday night. Mayor Tuerk called the disregard for fireworks regulations "heinously stupid" and said consequences would be coming. Today we're talking to Allentown's police chief about what those consequences might be.

Plus: the FDA is considering a new drug that could stave off cognitive decline in some Alzheimer's patients. We'll talk about that, and about a new blood test that could make an Alzheimer's diagnosis cheaper and easier to obtain.