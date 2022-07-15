Lehigh County authorities have identified a woman shot and killed Friday morning in Upper Macungie Township as 44-year-old Maria Guzman-Rodriguez of Allentown. Authorities say she was fatally shot as she headed into work. Look for the latest on the homicide investigation, in a live report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, it's summertime, meaning pools and local waterways are filled with swimmers. Tonight at 5:00, we'll show you how kids are getting a valuable life lesson that could someday save a person from drowning.

