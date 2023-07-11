Allentown police now have a homicide investigation on their hands after a man was found dead in his home on Sunday. The Lehigh County coroner says Alexander Price died from injuries caused by someone else, and authorities want to know who's behind the death and how it all went down. Get the latest on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, a large sinkhole has opened up in the backyard of a Macungie neighborhood, off Route 100, prompting some residents to leave their homes. Look for a live update on the situation, tonight at 5:00.