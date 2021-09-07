Many students are returning to the classroom this week for the first time following a school year of remote or hybrid learning. A coronavirus pandemic team at the Easton Area School District is doing everything it can to keep students safe from COVID-19. Find out on 69 News at 5:00 how the jobs of school nurses, janitors, and other staff members have drastically changed during the pandemic.

Also tonight, parts of Allentown are still cleaning up after remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the region last week. Get a live update from Adams Island at 5:00.

