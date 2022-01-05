Cases of the coronavirus variant, omicron are spreading at local nursing homes. Gracedale in Northampton County is reporting that several residents and multiple staff members have recently tested positive for COVID-19. WFMZ's Joe Ducey breaks down the numbers and has more on what this means for visitors, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, an author and forensics psychology professor at a Lehigh Valley college is being featured on an A&E documentary airing later this week. Find out at 5:00 what Katherine Ramsland is saying about the BTK killer.

