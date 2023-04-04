A warehouse in West Easton has turned into an inferno after it went up in flames today. The facility on Lehigh Drive could be seen burning for miles. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is also monitoring the air quality since several businesses inside have hazardous waste. Look for an update on the fire in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, look for the latest developments in former President Donald Trump's historic arraignment in NYC over alleged hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.