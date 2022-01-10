Officials say a faulty space heater is to blame for a deadly apartment fire in New York City that killed more than a dozen people. As bitter temperatures settle in to our area, we talk to local experts about the dangers of space heaters and what you can do to keep your home or apartment safe during the winter. WFMZ's Chantelle Calhoun has that story.

Also at 5, smoking is one of the leading causes of heart attack and stroke among adults. Now, new research details the dangers for kids who are exposed to smoke. We'll tell you about those in tonight's "Health Beat."

