The clock is ticking for U.S. lawmakers to wrap up talks over how to pay for a plan to fix America's roads and infrastructure. President Joe Biden set a Memorial Day deadline to end negotiations. WFMZ's Justin Backover talks with Republican and Democratic lawmakers from Pennsylvania, as they try to find common ground with each other. Hear from both sides, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also tonight, folks here and across America are kicking off Memorial Day weekend. Tune in at 5:00 for more on all the fun festivities happening in the Lehigh Valley this weekend.

