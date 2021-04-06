Lehigh County authorities now say a Catasauqua police officer was justified in his use of force when he shot and killed a man with a gun in February. Investigators say the man, who had mental health issues, refused to put down a gun when officers asked him to put it down. Hear more from the district attorney, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, Pennsylvania leaders are working on ways to fix inequities in funding children's education.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.