...AN ELEVATED RISK FOR WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY...
There is again an elevated risk for the rapid spread of wildfires
today. Minimum relative humidity values in eastern Pennsylvania
and New Jersey are forecast to fall into the teens this afternoon
and into the mid 20s across Delmarva. A northwest wind around 10
MPH is expected with gusts near 20 MPH.
The very dry air, warm temperatures, gusty winds and increasingly
dry fuels moisture levels will produce conditions favorable for
wildfire spread, especially during the afternoon and early
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. If dry grasses and
tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to
spread quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.