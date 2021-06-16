We are following the latest developments in Tuesday's police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in Northampton County. Authorities say a driver sped away from a traffic stop, hit several vehicles and died after he crashed into a concrete barrier on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township. Be sure to watch a live report on 69 News at 5:00 tonight, as state police provide an update on the investigation.
Also, if you have plans to go to Dorney Park this summer, you won't be able to get in on certain days of the week. Tune in at 5:00 to find out more about the amusement park's plan to cut down its hours for visitors.