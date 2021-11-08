Several Easton Area students are injured after the school bus they were riding crashed into the Bushkill Creek in Northampton County this morning. The driver was also taken to the hospital. Families are shaken up by the incident. Hear reaction from one student's grandfather, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, local first responders are being honored for putting their own lives on the line to save the lives of others. Tonight at 5:00, learn more about a pair of firefighters in a special preview of the Spirit of Courage Awards that will air next week on WFMZ-TV.