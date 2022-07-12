Police in Easton say a shooting that happened during a Heritage Day festival on Sunday night broke out between groups of teenagers who were on bikes yelling at officers. Learn more about the investigation, and what police are doing to prevent violence at future festivals, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your help in finding a group of ATV riders who were driving dangerously on the road in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County last week. Look for the latest, tonight at 5:00.