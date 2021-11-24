Face masks are now optional for students and staff in the Nazareth Area School District, following a school board vote Tuesday night to drop the mask mandate. Learn more about the decision and how it could impact the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the district, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, U.S. jobless claims plunged last week to the lowest level in more than 50 years. Tonight at 5:00, WFMZ's Justin Backover breaks down the numbers and explores what it means as employers ramp up hiring for the holiday season.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.