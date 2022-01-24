Friends, family, and the Allentown Police are paying their last respects to Detective James Stanko, one week after he died at the age of 51. Monday is the memorial service for Stanko, who first joined the Allentown Police Department in 2009 and also served in other roles within the community. See how he's being remembered, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, we'll take you to a special fundraiser by a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families of fallen and injured first responders.

