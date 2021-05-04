It's Home Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. This is the team's first home game in nearly two years in which fans are allowed to watch the game from inside the stadium, following a year of empty stands due to the coronavirus pandemic. We've got live team coverage and a preview of tonight's game, on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, many questions still surround the death of Murphy the giraffe at the Lehigh Valley Zoo. Tonight, we'll talk with zoo officials about their difficult decision to euthanize Murphy, and what it all means for visitors and the giraffe exhibit.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.