A fire at the Slatington Marketplace in Washington Township, Lehigh County, prompted a heavy emergency response this morning. Washington Township’s fire chief tells us the call was quickly elevated to a second alarm because of the large size of the building. Luckily, the damage was minimal, and no vendors were directly impacted. But the situation could have been a lot worse. Rob Manch has a live report from the scene at 5:00.

Plus:

A special, week long course at Lehigh University is wrapping up. The goal was creating more avenues for young women who want careers in law enforcement. Will it be successful?

Scroll down for comments if available