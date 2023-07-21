A fire at the Slatington Marketplace in Washington Township, Lehigh County, prompted a heavy emergency response this morning. Washington Township’s fire chief tells us the call was quickly elevated to a second alarm because of the large size of the building. Luckily, the damage was minimal, and no vendors were directly impacted. But the situation could have been a lot worse. Rob Manch has a live report from the scene at 5:00.

Plus:

A special, week long course at Lehigh University is wrapping up. The goal was creating more avenues for young women who want careers in law enforcement. Will it be successful?