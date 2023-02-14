Nearly 200 people were forced to evacuate a Northampton County assisted living facility Tuesday after a fire broke out. Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the fire at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. Look for an update on the situation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, an Allentown married couple made headlines in the 1980s when the wife tried to kill her husband multiple times in multiple ways. They're still married to this day. Tune in at 5:00 for their not-so-romantic story on this Valentine's Day.