Firefighters are battling a fire in the Slate Belt. Officials say it broke out just before 1:00 pm today at an apartment building in Bangor. It's still unclear if anyone got injured. We've got a 69 News crew there now. Look for a live update from the scene, tonight at 5:00.
Also, thousands of auto factory workers are hitting the picket line today after the United Autoworkers Union and Detroit's three major automakers were unable to reach a deal on contract negotiations. Tonight at 5:00, find out what this means for you, if you're in the market for a new car.
69 News at 5:00 - Firefighters battling Slate Belt apartment fire
Firefighters are battling a fire in the Slate Belt. Officials say it broke out just before 1:00 pm today at an apartment building in Bangor. It's still unclear if anyone got injured. We've got a 69 News crew there now. Look for a live update from the scene, tonight at 5:00.
Danielle Duguay - 69News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Lehigh Valley News
- Crews battle apartment building blaze in Bangor
- Bethlehem woman, 72, killed in Franconia Township crash
- 4 arrested, 3 charged with PWI in Allentown cocaine bust
- Remodeled liquor store opens, 6 chain eateries coming soon at Westgate Mall
- Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt returns Friday night
- Good News: United Way Day of Caring
- Lowhill Twp. amends zoning language to make permitted uses clear to developers
- Drivers treated to free coffee, donuts at National Truck Driver Appreciation Week event in Allentown
- 'So hard to believe': Neighbors speak out after 2 found dead at North Catasauqua home
- Pa. officials give $200K for Saucon Park repairs
Berks Area News
- Berks Fiddle Fest returns to Longswamp Twp. this weekend
- Coroner seeking next of kin for Douglassville woman
- Duck Donuts bringing specialty, made-to-order doughnuts to Berks
- 16-year-old charged with murder in deadly Reading shooting
- GRCA launches new talent attraction program
- Berks commissioners, lawmaker continue to push for federal funding for flood victims
- Local congressman looking to repeal taxes on some chemicals that make up batteries
- 'We were close' : Berks County Emergency Response Team describes Cavalcante capture
- Effort underway to save King Frost Parade in Hamburg
- Giant stores add security measures to keep shopping carts from being taken from parking lots